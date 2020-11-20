Barbara Edith Stoeckeler
June 6, 1932 - November 7, 2020
Los Angeles, CA - Formerly of Ellenville, NY
Barbara Edith Stoeckeler (nee DeBlaker) passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. She was 88 years old.
Born on June 6, 1932, in Middletown, New York, she was the only child of Edward Francis DeBlaker and Dorothea Isabelle Scott DeBlaker. In 1937, the family moved to Ellenville, New York, where Barbara lived for the next 71 years.
It was in Ellenville where Barbara would meet her future husband and the love of her life, Bill Stoeckeler Sr. Their romance began on Easter weekend in 1950. Barbara was recovering from pneumonia and Bill, upon hearing of her illness, purchased the entire inventory of the local florist, filling her room with every imaginable flower. Their first date was on Easter Sunday. Every Easter thereafter, Bill sent Barbara a dozen red roses to commemorate their first date. They married on June 30, 1950, and settled in Ellenville, where they raised their family and ran a successful firewood business. In 1964, Bill developed their property on the south side of the upper Old Greenfield Road and created a subdivision, where he honored his wife by naming the first street Barbara Road.
Prior to having children, Barbara worked as a telephone operator, initially for Bell Telephone, then Channel Master. In 1965, she returned to the work force as a switchboard operator at Channel Master, where her melodic voice could be heard daily over the phone and public address system. Barbara worked at Channel Master until 1984, when the company relocated to North Carolina.
In her retirement, Barbara was inspired to take up oil painting and created dozens of vibrant landscapes. A voracious reader, she particularly enjoyed mystery novels. She was an armchair traveler and Anglophile. Her broad knowledge enabled her to complete The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle in ink each week.
Barbara enjoyed nature in all its forms. She was a devout animal lover and had numerous pets throughout her life. She was fascinated by the vast array of wildlife in her yard and was an avid bird watcher. She loved flowers, especially roses gathered from the garden her husband created for her.
Following her husband Bill's death in December 2007, Barbara ran the family firewood business until she set out on a great adventure to visit each of her four children in Virginia, Georgia and California. Upon reaching California in late January 2009, Barbara decided to make Los Angeles her new home. She adored the California coast, especially the seaside town of Cambria, where she spent many family vacations. She loved gazing at the ocean, binoculars in hand. The seaside truly was her happy place.
Barbara will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by friends and family for her beauty, wit, kind heart, sense of humor, storytelling ability (which her family attributes to her feisty Irish ancestry) and resiliency. She instilled a love of Christmas, baking, and cooking in all four of her children, who survive her: Linda Lee Ratto and her husband, David; William C. Stoeckeler Jr. and his wife, Holly; Susanne R. Kuznetsky and her husband, Ron; and Maryann Fahey and her husband, Tom. "Grammie" is also survived by her grandchildren: Courtney Wright and her husband, Mike, Eric Ratto, Ryan Ratto and his wife, Emeline, Keith Stoeckeler and his wife, Jessica, Sandi Van Santvoord and her husband, Hart, Edward Fahey IV, Joel Kuznetsky and his wife, Heather, Steven Kuznetsky and his wife, Joana; as well as seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, a nephew and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal rescue, or to Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve at https://www.fiscaliniranchpreserve.org/connect/news/index.php?id=13