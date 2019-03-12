|
|
Barbara Elaine Moore
August 27, 1939 - March 9, 2019
Goshen, NY - Formerly of Chester, NY
Barbara Elaine (Nee: House) Moore of Goshen, NY died peacefully on March 9, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 79 years of age. The daughter of the late Claude and Mabel House she was born in Warwick, New York on August 27, 1939.
Barbara was employed as a Register Nurses Aid for 23 years at the Orange County Home and Information in Goshen, NY prior to her retirement.
Barbara was a very active member of the Chester Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Retreads Motorcycle Club, and the CSEA.
Mom loved spending time with her family, camping, vacationing in Maine, and time on the motorcycle with her husband. She was extremely proud of all her children and grandchildren, and their accomplishments. The family would like to thank all her caregivers at Glen Arden and Orange Regional Medical Center for the compassionate and exceptional care she received over the last few months.
Barbara is survived by her son, Kevin and his wife, Dianne of Chester, NY, son, Paul and his girlfriend, Tracy of Bunker Hill, IL and son in law, Gary DeSantis of Middletown, NY. Her grandchildren, Jennifer DeSanits, Michael and Regina Moore and Christina Card, Rebecca Rinaldo and Douglas and Mary Parisotto; and her six great grandchildren, Makensie, Rylan, Emma, Mckenzie, Beckham and Jayden, along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband, Lauren, a daughter, Terri DeSantis, and her infant brother, Claude House.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, during the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.
Burial will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the family plot in the Warwick Cemetery, located on Oakland Avenue in Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn, Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home, Warwick Cemetery or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019