Barbara Ellen McMillen
December 21, 1946 - August 23, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY - Formerly Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Barbara Ellen McMillen, formerly of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on August 23, 2020 at home. She was 73 years old.
The daughter of the late Clifford Edwin Craig and Betty Jane (Pecotte) Craig, Barbara was born on December 21, 1946 in Plattsburgh, NY.
Barbara recently retired as a Team Operations Assistant from the Army Athletic Association – U.S.M.A., West Point, NY where she was well respected and will be greatly missed.
Barbara was a friend to all. Barbara's boys are the men they are today because of her strength, love and sacrifices. Her colleague's at West Point referred to Barb as "our hero". She always found the good in everyone.
Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, Leslie "Les" R. McMillen in 2018. She is survived by her sons: Craig McBath and his wife, Melissa of Walden, NY and Brock McBath and his wife, Kelly of Newburgh, NY; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her brothers: Clifford Craig and his wife, Joanne (Barb's best friend) and John Craig and his wife, Cheryl; her sisters: Peggy Lackey and her husband, Bumper and Amy Eiseman and her husband, Andy; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Barbara was predeceased by her brother: Scott R. Craig.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com