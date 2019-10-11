|
Barbara Evans
June 20, 1938 - October 10, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Barbara Evans, 81, a homemaker and lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The eldest of eight children of the late Francis and Alvina (Raz) Rhoades, she was born in Newburgh on June 20, 1938.
Barbara was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1957. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, cooking, and spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered as an amazing cook and for her expertise with crafts.
Survivors include her husband, Richard H. Evans; her children, Kimberli Carlstrom and her spouse Bill of Newburgh and Timothy Evans and spouse Lee of St. Cloud, FL; her siblings, Frances Rhoades and spouse Susan, Richard Rhoades and spouse Manuella, David Rhoades and spouse Barbara, Sandy Mayen and spouse Vincent, and John Rhoades and spouse Regina; granddaughters, Allison Carlstrom of Newburgh and Lenora Evans of St. Cloud, FL; brother-in-law Edward Evans; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her son, Richard H. Evans Jr., her brother, William Rhoades and his spouse Joan, her sister, Mary Bakanovic, and brother-in-law William Evans and his spouse Jean.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Rd., New City, NY 10956. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019