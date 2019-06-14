|
|
Barbara Franziska Fox
September 6, 1936 - June 13, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Barbara Franziska Fox died peacefully at home in Montgomery, NY on June 13, 2019. She was 82. She was born on September 6, 1936 to parents Karl Wilhelm Alexander Hoener and Ilse Anna Emma Schnieder in Berlin, Germany.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 40 years, Alan; her three children: Nikola Jeschke of Huntsville, AL, Stephanie Martin of Saratoga Springs, NY and Phillip Jeschke (Maria) of Berlin, Germany; her brother, Ulrich Hoener of Usedom, Germany, and her brother, Martin Hoener (Daniellea) and sister, Regine Dramburg-Reuss (Wolfgang) of Berlin, Germany; four grandchildren; many cousins and friends.
She immigrated to the United States (U.S.) in 1957 after her marraige to her first husband, Walter Jeschke and became a U.S. citizen on April 1, 1964. They divorced in 1979 and she married Alan on June 15, 1979 in the occupied city of West Berlin. They lived and worked in West Berlin as members of the American military community and U.S. Command, Berlin and were there when the Berlin Wall came down and the city of Berlin and Germany reunited. They returned to the United States in October 1990 living first in Massachusetts and then when Alan was transferred to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point they moved to Montgomery. They bought an old Victorian Home and spent the next 27 years restoring their home, gardening and traveling.
Shortly after Alan retired in 2011, they spent six weeks on the road driving Historic Route 66 and U.S. Route 50 to California and back. Along the way they visited friends from Berlin and family. They also visited Berlin every year, their last visit in the Fall of 2017.
Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday June 20 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. Private graveside services will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, NY.
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit overhiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019