Barbara Genevieve Colurciello

July 3, 1944 - November 25, 2020

Holly Springs, NC

Barbara Genevieve Monaco Colurciello, 76, of Holly Springs, passed away on November 25, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Barbara was born on July 3, 1944, in Newburgh, New York, to the late Joseph and Florence Fabrizio Monaco. Barbara was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and spent her life dedicating herself to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Barbara was a faithful servant of God, and by her life's work and her brave battle with illness, she was the epitome of grace and humility. On April 12, 1964, Barbara married the love of her life and best friend, Andrew. Together, they built a beautiful life and set an example of love and devotion to their family. Barbara loved caring for her family and friends, and always offered to help, even during her most trying moments. Barbara was a true matriarch and will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. She loved cooking and baking and making every holiday and celebration special with her creativity, dancing, making crafts and ceramics. She was a true historian with her knowledge of family history, outstanding memory, and wonderful sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her brothers, Gesidio "Chip", Joseph, Frank, Nicholas and Anthony Monaco; sisters, Florence Palumbo and Regina Warf; sisters-in-law Darla and Kathleen Monaco; mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Rose Rottino Colurciello and Mary Ponessa Colurciello; daughter-in-law, Susan Gallagher Colurciello.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband, Andrew Francis Colurciello, Sr. at home; sons, Andrew Francis Colurciello, Jr. (Teri-Anne) Oakland, NJ, and Joseph John Colurciello, Sr. Lockhart, TX; daughter, Robin Lynn Galante (Giorgio), Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren Nicole Ryan (Taylor Price) Newburgh, NY, Gabriella Amanda, Waco, TX, and Sarah Emily, Raleigh, NC, Joseph John, Jr., Lockhart, TX, Julianna Elena, Lockhart, TX, and Angelina Rose Colurciello, Oakland, NJ; Alexandria Melissa Alvarez (Jonathan), Kyle, TX; Gabriella Rose, Holly Springs, NC and Alexander Calogero Galante, Holly Springs, NC; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Richard and Victoria of Milton, NY and John and Michele Colurciello of Newburgh, NY; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



