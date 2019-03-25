|
Barbara J. Child
January 31, 1927 - March 21, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Ms. Barbara J. Child of Port Jervis, NY died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Twin Cedars Senior Living Center in Shohola, PA. She was 92.
She was born January 31, 1927 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of the late Charles Albert and the late Helen Vose Child.
Barbara retired as a Major in the Army where she proudly served during World War II and the Korean war.
Surviving are her nephew, Arthur L. Buchanan and his wife, Betsy of Maine.
Barabara was predeceased by her niece, Kathleen Brashears and her sister, Alberta Buchanan.
There will be no visitation.
Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, PA.
A burial of Cremains will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845-856-5191. For more information or to leave a condolence to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019