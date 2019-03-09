Home

Barbara J. "Susie" Hall Obituary
Barbara J. "Susie" Hall
June 28, 1951 - -March 7, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Barbara J. "Susie" Hall passed away March 7, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. She was 67 years old. Daughter of the late Pete Hendrickson and Jane Borger Hendrickson, she was born June 28, 1951 in Cornwall, NY. She was a Homemaker and a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Richard W. Hall, at home; her mother, Jane Hendrickson of Highland Falls, NY; her son, Ken Hall and his wife, Nichole of Highland Falls, NY; her daughter, Kelly Hall of Highland Falls, NY; her brother, Peter Hendrickson of Columbia, CT, and her two grandchildren, Hailey and Owen.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Peacedale Cemetery, Highland Falls, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Westchester S.P.C.A., 590 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, (845) 446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
