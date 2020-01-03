|
Barbara J. Mudrick
July 18, 1945 - January 2, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Barbara J. Mudrick of Port Jervis, NY, died after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 74.
She was born July 18, 1945 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Edward and the late Helen Doty White.
Barbara worked as the Town Clerk in the Town of Deerpark for many years.
She was married to James Mudrick for 50 years until his passing, February 4, 2016. She was a kind and loving woman who loved taking care of her family. She is finally reunited with her husband, the love of her life.
Surviving are three children: Carol Ann Wilson (Scott) of Morehead City, NC, Carla DiGilio (Michael) of New York, and James D. Mudrick of Port Jervis, NY; two sisters, Peggy Tufano of Huguenot, NY and Carol Vandermark (Frank) of Milford, PA; grandchildren: Kristofer, Matthew, Joshua and Jeremy DeStefano, Ryan Wilson, Ashley, Anthony, Cheyenne Ellis, LCPL Jaden and Damien DiGilio; 12 great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Edward White; grandson, Slade DiGilio and her brother-in-law, Anthony Tufano.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial of ashes will be with her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020