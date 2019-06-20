|
|
Barbara Jane
(Stephens) Walter
July 30, 1941 - June 19, 2019
Narrowsburg, NY
Mrs. Barbara Jane (Stephens) Walter of Narrowsburg, New York passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2019 at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with ALS. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and doting grandmother. Barbara was born on July 30,1941 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania to the late Merlin and Esther (Card) Stephens. Barbara graduated from Damascus Central School in 1959. After high school, Barbara attended the Honesdale Commerce School.
Barbara and her husband George married on May 23, 1970 at Our Lady of The Lake Church in Lake Huntington, NY. She worked as a credit clerk at Jeff bank for 20 years until her retirement in 2009.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, George A. Walter; her children: John Walter, Valerie (Walter) Panich and her fiance', Joseph Mall, Michael Walter and his wife, Kami Walter; and her grandchildren: Lily Mall, Wyatt Mall, Kelsey Erlwein and her husband, Sawyer Erlwein, Reilly Gries, Allyn Walter and Todd Walter. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Todd Panich.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday June 21 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 22 at Our lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Lake Huntington, NY. Father Dennis Dinan will officiate. Interment will follow in Laurel Cemetery, Cochecton Center, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the ALS Assoc., Greater Philadelphia Chapter 321, Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019