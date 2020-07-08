Barbara Jean Carter

June 1, 1934 - June 23, 2020

Highland Falls, NY

Barbara Jean Carter of Highland Falls, NY, passed from this life on June 23, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her children after a short illness.

She was born in Washington, DC on June 1, 1934 to the late Mr. Joseph R. Williams and Mrs. Lucille Owens Williams.

Early on in her life, she moved to West Point, NY with her mother where she attended the schools there. Eventually they moved into the Town of Highland Falls. After graduating from Highland Falls High School, Barbara worked at Letchworth Village as a Mental Hygiene Physical Therapist, where she retired after many, many years of employment. She was a valued employee and became friends with many of the parents of the patients she worked with.

Barbara was a member of St. John AME Zion Church for over 60 years where she sang with the Chancel Choir and the Mother Choir. She was also an advisor, a member of the Status Club and Alter Club as well as a member of the Usher Board. She worked wherever her services were needed within the church and in 2002 became the First Lady after her beloved husband, the late Rev. Dr. Moses Carter Sr. was appointed as their Minister. She also had dual membership at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church in the Catskills, NY where her title as First Lady began and where she sang with the Women's Choir. She also completed two years at the CBI Bible Institute in Poughkeepsie, NY and received a diploma in 1992. As most of you know, Sister Carter loved her hats and always looked impeccable.

She is survived by her loving children: Moses Carter, Jr. (Kristen) of Highland Falls, NY, Michelle D. Finklea (Gus) of Goodyear, AZ and Wanda D. Harris of Middleburg, FL. Even though Mom was an only child, she was blessed to have and be survived by her adopted brother and sister, Davis Robinson Jr. (Stacey) of San Diego, CA and Mary Miller of Highland Falls, NY and faithful friend, Ms. Tina Graham also of Highland Falls, NY. She is also survived by her loving sisters and brothers-in-law: Rev. Grace Hicks, Mrs. Alyce Gipson and Mrs. Maggie Dean, all of Baltimore, MD, Mrs. Martha Gakou (Moustapha) of Newburgh, NY, Mr. Fred Puryear (Mildred) of Catonsville, MD and Mr. Walter Puryear Jr. of Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and countless friends whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her loving and doting husband, Rev. Dr. Moses Carter, Sr.; adopted sister, Anniebelle West; son-in-law, Ronnie Harris; grandson, Gus T. Finklea and great-granddaughter, Brijae Harris.

Rest In Peace Momma. We love you!!!

Mrs. Carter will have a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11 at St. John AME Zion Church, 11 Muller Ave., Highland Falls, NY, (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Funeral service is 11 a.m. at the church for Immediate family ONLY. Interment takes place Monday, July 13 at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



