Barbara Johansson Salle
October 3, 1934 - October 28, 2019
Middletown, NY - Formerly of Spring Valley, NY
Barbara Salle, a Retired Registered Nurse for a private physician for over 50 years, died surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Middletown Park manor. She was 85.
The daughter of the late John and Dagmar Magnusson Johansson, she was born on October 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. Barbara graduated from Nyack High School and later received her Nursing degree from Nyack College. She worked and raised her family in Rockland County. She was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Pearl River for many years until her recent relocation to Middletown.
Barbara was a strong woman who raised three sons by herself. Family was everything for Barbara. She especially loved holidays. She enjoyed collecting hummels, cooking and providing a warm and welcoming home for her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Edward Salle and his wife, Patricia of Middletown, Warren Salle and his wife, Nancy of Pine Bush, and Daniel Salle and his wife, Joy of Pearl River; grandchildren, Eddie, Matt, Robert, Alyssa, Mary, James and Mya as well as two great-grandchildren, Angela and Jimmy.
She was predeceased by one son, Robert Salle in 1956, as well as her parents.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Peter Rustico willl officiate. Burial will follow in the family plot in Oak Hill Cemetery in Nyack, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019