Barbara K. Whitby
May 21, 1935 - July 13, 2020
Middletown, NY
Barbara K. Whitby, a lifetime Middletown resident, died following an illness on July 13, 2020 at Nyack Ridge Nursing Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was 85. The daughter of the late Vince and Lillian Carlyle Dino, she was born on May 21, 1935 in Middletown, NY.
She attended Middletown schools. As Head cheerleader in Middletown High School, she met her future husband, Roswell who was the Captain of the Football team. They were High School sweethearts and both graduated in 1954. Barbara and Roswell went everywhere together and married five years after they started dating. They were together 68 years, 63 as a married couple, before Roswell's death.
Barbara worked in retail for Steinbach's. She was calm, supportive and upbeat. She always kept a positive attitude and put other people first. Her family was a priority and she made sure she got to every family party and get together. She was a great listener and was a good person to talk to; she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Barbara was also a dedicated Yankees fan who never missed a game.
She is survived by her sons, Rod Whitby and Tod Whitby and her grandchildren, Rod, Tod and Zach Whitby as well as several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Dolores DiRusso.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held (and webcast) at 11 a.m. on July 16, 2020. To view the webcast, tribute video or post a condolence, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries/Barbara-K-Whitby
. Burial will be private in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 31085 or www.stjude.org
.
Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.