|
|
Barbara Katherine Wald
February 16, 1939 - April 11, 2019
Middletown, ny
Barbara Katherine Wald, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 80 years of age.
The daughter of the late George B. and Mary Catherine Monroe Mills, she was born on February 16, 1939 in Middletown, NY.
Barbara retired as the Director of Volunteer Services at the former Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown and formerly, along with her husband Fred, owned and operated a laundromat on Highland Ave. in Middletown.
Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Middletown where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Board of Trustees and also Historian. She was a life member of the Business and Professional Women's Association, and a member of the Historical Society of Middletown. For many years she participated in the Hi Fever Follies produced by Horton Hospital and was a member of the Mulberry House Players entertaining at area nursing homes and senior centers and she made costumes and performed in various skits. Barbara was a dedicated and tireless volunteer working in the background for many organizations. She loved history, old barns and farmhouses, lighthouses, the ocean and Cape Cod.
Survivors include; her brother, Kenneth B. Mills and his wife, Beatrice Ann of Glide, OR; her niece, Casey Kay Olson and her husband, Nicholas of Glide, OR; her great nice, Addison Olson and great nephew, Vaughn Olson; her nephew, Jack Geisenheimer and his wife, Barbara and their children, Jared and Max of Middletown; and several cousins. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Fred J. Wald; her step-brother, Joseph Perkowski; her step-mother, Virginia Mills; sister-in-law, Vilma Geisenheimer and brother-in-law, Herbert Geisenheimer.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 17th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Reverend Jeffrey Farley officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019