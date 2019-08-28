|
|
Barbara L. Adams
March 16, 1949 - August 26, 2019
Clintondale, NY
Barbara L. Adams of Clintondale, NY died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 70.
She was born March 16, 1949 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of the late Edward P. and the late Jeanne Babette Terr Devlin.
Surviving are her loving husband of 52 years, Randolph Adams at home; two beloved children: Jean M. Adams-Fuller and her husband, Jeffery of Port Jervis and Randolph E. "Randy" Adams and his wife, Brenda Shaffer of Highland, NY; six grandchildren: Desiree Lynn Adams, Jamie Fuller, Ryan Fuller, Brittany Fuller, Alexandra and Avaise Adams.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Vasquez.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, August 31 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019