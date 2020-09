Barbara "Bobbie" L. Riemer-ValkDecember 15, 1946 - September 15, 2020Walden, NYBarbara "Bobbie" L. Riemer-Valk of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home. She was 73. The daughter of Alvah Ennis and Louise A. DiCesare, she was born December 15, 1946 in West Point, NY.Bobbie worked in various different industries. She was a beautician, real estate agent, bank manager, owner of Bobbie's Café and worked in private nursing.Survivors include her husband, John at home; sons, Daniel J. Riemer, Michael Riemer, Aaron Riemer, John Valk; daughters, Laura E. Riemer, Rebecca Valk; grandchildren, Michael Riemer, Jacquelyn McFarland, Alec Riemer, Tyler Riemer, Danielle Riemer, Nicholas Riemer, Dominque Riemer, Owen Riemer, Carys Riemer; brother, Lowell Mullins; many close friends that she leaves behind.Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.A funeral service will take place privately.Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or Shriner's Hospital for Children Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com