Barbara Laura Wells Brochu
January 4, 1936 - July 2, 2019
Monticello, NY
Barbara Brochu, a lifetime resident of Monticello, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 while visiting her daughter in Virginia. She was 83.
Barbara was born to the late Charles E. Wells and Louise Cantrell Wells on January 4, 1936 in Monticello, NY.
Barbara married James P. Brochu Sr. on January 1, 1955. Jim was stationed in Africa where Barbara joined him and welcomed their first child. After Jim was discharged from his patriotic duties they returned home to Monticello, where Barbara opened her own Salon and worked as a local beautician for over 50 years. Barbara also owned and operated The Sewing Basket, a local fabric shop. After Jim's passing in 1986 Barbara went on to work for The Town of Thompson.
Barbara was an avid seamstress, crafter and fabric collector. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening cooking and reading. After retirement she was able to enjoy more of her favorite pastimes like; golfing, dancing, shopping and bowling where she had her own team named Barbara's Beauties. Although Barbara was a local of Monticello she frequently traveled to Florida, South Carolina and made frequent trips to Virginia to visit her daughter and Arizona to visit her son.
She leaves behind her son: James P. Brochu, Jr. (Joyce); two daughters, Laurie (Bill) Thelman, and Cindi (Ralph) A. Brasington, Sr.; grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Amber, Katie (Andrew) Skinner, Kellee, Kassie, Ralph, Jr., and Sarah: her brother: Gordon(Linda) Wells; sister-in-law, Palma Brochu Avery, Dear nephew Bruce Avery along with several loved great-grandchildren, nieces nephews, their children and many lifelong friends including her furry companion Honey-Bunn.
In addition to her parents and husband James, Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Charles (Bucky) Wells, Jr. his wife Diane, and brother-in-law, Herb Avery.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home with a prayer service starting at 4:30 p.m. Burial to follow at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019