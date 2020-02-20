|
|
Barbara Lott Hahn
October 3, 1935 - February 19, 2020
Formerly of Jeffersonville, NY
Barbara Lott Hahn of North Branford, CT formerly of Jeffersonville, NY passed away peacefully on February 19th after a long illness. She was born on October 3, 1935 to August and Leila Lott in Callicoon, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Dr. George Hahn.
Barbara was a graduate of Jeffersonville Central School and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara frequently joked that her "nursing career went to the dogs" when she began managing George's veterinary practice at Jeffersonville Animal Hospital.
Barbara loved and was very dedicated to her hometown, Jeffersonville. Community service was an integral part of her life. She was a founding member of Jeffersonville Ambulance Corps, Jeffersonville Enhances More of Sullivan (JEMS) and the Jeffersonville Area Chamber of Commerce. She served on the Board of Directors of Community General Hospital (CGH) and was an active member of Community Garden Club of Liberty. One of her favorite Garden Club projects was the "Plant a Tree for the Newborn" Arbor Day celebration at CGH's Woodland Wildings garden. By far her most memorable volunteer experience was during Woodstock when she was flown in by helicopter as part of the medical crew. This is just a small sampling of her numerous volunteer activities.
Barbara is survived by her children, Lisa (Jim) Cantey and Kurt (Karen) Hahn of Damascus, MD; grandchildren, Eric (Nora) Cantey of Chicago, IL, Sarah (Chris) Breece of Birmingham, AL, Bryan Hahn of Damascus, MD, and Alexis Bjorn (Ryan) of Auburndale, MA. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Douglas) Harder of Sparta, NJ and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard Lott.
Barbara's family extends sincere and profound gratitude to Zaratu Gibrine who provided Barbara with outstanding care in the final years of her life.
The family will receive visitors at the Stewart Murphy Funeral Home in Jeffersonville on February 22nd from 10:00 to 1:00. A graveside service will be held at the First Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that charitable contributions in her memory be made to JEMS, PO Box 445, Jeffersonville, NY 12748 or Charlie's Closet, 310 State St. #200 Guilford, CT 06437.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020