Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
44 Balmville Road
Newburgh, NY
Barbara Louise Betrix


1941 - 2019
Barbara Louise Betrix Obituary
Barbara Louise Betrix
July 8, 1941 - August 2, 2019
Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Newburgh, NY
Barbara Louise Betrix, age 78, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at the Harbor Chase Assisted Living Facility in Palm Harbor, FL.
Barbara was born on July 8th, 1941 in Wilkes Barre, PA, the daughter of Theodore Johnson and Alice Bennett Johnson. After high school she graduated from Geisinger Nursing School. She retired as an Intensive Care Unit Nurse from St. Luke's hospital after 33 years, to take care of her sick husband, Raymond Betrix who passed away in 2001.
Surviving are her loving family; her daughter Karen Chavez, grandson Marc Chavez and granddaughter Alexis Chavez all of Florida, her son Scott Lindner and his wife Elizabeth Lindner and granddaughter Kathryn Lindner all of New Jersey.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, 44 Balmville Road, Newburgh NY on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 AM. Internment of her ashes will then follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
