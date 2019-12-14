|
|
Barbara M. Anderson MSG (RET) Robert "Bob" A. Anderson
West Point, NY
Family and friends gathered at the West Point Cemetery on Friday, December 6, 2019 to pay their final respects to Barbara M. Anderson and Master Sergeant (Retired) Robert "Bob" A. Anderson as they were laid to rest with full military honors. The graveside service was officiated by Reverend Joseph Tokarczyk from Sacred of Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Highland Falls, NY. They were lifelong residents of Highland Falls, NY.
Barbara, 86, passed away on August 29, 2019 at the New York State Veterans' Home at Montrose, NY. The daughter of the late Alfred P. Bockemuhl and Norma Plumstead, Barbara was born November 11, 1932 in Newburgh, NY. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1950 and worked at the Columbus Trust Bank on Broadway in Newburgh. She met the love of her life, Bob Anderson, at the Tasty Corner Diner, also on Broadway. They married on October 10, 1952 at St. Patrick's Church, Newburgh, and raised their family at West Point until Bob's retirement in 1974.
Bob, 88, died on November 2, 2019 at the New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, NY. He was the son of the late Andrew V. Anderson and Beatrice Cendrowski, and was born December 23, 1930 in Schenectady, NY. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his sister Eleanor J. Hartigan and his brother Edward Anderson.
Bob graduated from Mont Pleasant High School (Schenectady, NY) in 1950, and enlisted in the United States Army in December 1951 as a 'Hellcat' with the West Point Band. During his military career he held many "second jobs" - from a door-to-door salesman to working at the Hotel Thayer as a line cook. In the early 60s Bob started a successful catering business, which was a 'family affair' and employed many 'Band Kids'. After Bob's retirement from the USMA Band in June 1974, the Andersons settled in Highland Falls. In 1975 they purchased the Blue Spruce Apartments. In 1982, Bob became "the Hot Dog Man" operating a hot dog cart in the vicinity of the municipal parking lot until 2005. Bob and Barbara also owned and operated "Anderson's Kitchen," a luncheonette where the current Ice Cream Shoppe is located.
Prior to her marriage, Barbara enjoyed living at Orange Lake in Newburgh, NY. As a young wife and mother, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Little League Coach with Mrs. William Westmoreland. She was active in the NCO Wives' Club and a past president. She was a "Band Mom" to over 63 Bailey Loop Band Kids from 1959-1974 and was a founding member of the Band Wives' Bridge Club.
Barbara and Bob were world travelers having been to nearly every European country. Their favorite vacation destination was San Juan, Puerto Rico where they would go every February for nearly 40 years. They loved cruises and traveling throughout the United States - often going coast-to-coast during the winter months.
They are survived by their two daughters, Patricia J. Clement of Highland Falls and Susan M. Fortino and her husband Dana of Highland Falls, NY; four beloved grandchildren; Kaitlyn Clement (Austin, TX), Emily Anderson (Tampa, FL), Alyssa M. Fortino and Robert A. Fortino (Highland Falls, NY); Barbara's brother, Alfred Bockemuhl and his wife Frances of Newburgh, and many nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by their son, Richard A. Anderson.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019