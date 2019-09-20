|
Barbara M. Katz
January 31, 1938 - September 19, 2019
Port Richey, FL
Barbara Marie Katz, 81 of Port Richey, FL died on September 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born January 31, 1938 in Liberty, NY. The daughter of Max and Ada Knoth, she was raised in Philadelphia, PA but returned to Liberty where she settled to marry and raise her family.
Barbara worked for many for many years at the office of Dr. Stamm, Schwartz and Schwalb in Liberty, NY and retired from Dr. Muccia's office in 2000. While raising her children, she was involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts as a scout leader. She was a longtime member of Liberty United Methodist Church and Choir for many years. She enjoyed listening to all genres of music and loved attending live performances. She loved traveling, visiting all fifty states, all by car except Hawaii. Her family will miss her heartfelt handwritten notes and letters, and her Christmas cookies.
Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Lawrence T. Katz; her sister, Gail (Lt/Col James Bulken) of Augusta, GA; her children: Stephen (Janyne) Katz of Eden, MD, Jeffrey (Deborah) Katz of Caldwell, ID and Deborah (Edward) Kubica of Spring Hill, FL; and her grandchildren: Daniel Katz (Emily Green), Monika Katz (Eric Hutchins), Mark Barcik and Steffan Kubica; as well as her many nieces, nephews and lifelong dear friends.
She has gone to be with those loved ones who preceded her in death including her parents, sisters: Virginia (Howard) Thoma, Dorothy (Robert) Bruns, Gertrude (Joseph) Bussone and her niece, Jamie Bulken-Hoover.
Her family would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts and assistance during her valiant fight since July.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her memory can be made to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (200 Hurd Road, Bethel, NY 12720). Arrangements are being handled by Dobies Funeral & Crematory in Holiday, FL.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019