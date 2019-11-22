|
|
Barbara M. Parsons
November 5, 1939 - November 20, 2019
Slate Hill, NY
Barbara Parsons of Slate Hill passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 80 years of age.
She was the daughter of the late Lesley and Violet Morris Smith, born November 5, 1939 in Torquay, Devon, England. Her husband, David Parsons predeceased her in 2000. Her son, Stuart Parsons passed away earlier this year on May 29, 2019.
Barbara will be well remembered for her service to her community in the Town of Wawayanda. She served as the Vice President of Little League Softball in the late 70s and was instrumental in bringing Girls Softball to Minisink Valley. While she was a member of the Greenville/Wawayanda Lions Club hosting many fundraisers, many will remember her for being "the Candy Lady" making homemade chocolate. However, her greatest contribution was made when she became an original member of the Town of Wawayanda Planning Board back in 1993 and also served on the town's master plan committee and Board of Assessment Review committee. She became chairwoman of the Planning Board in 2010, bringing experience, integrity, and strong leadership skills that guided the Board through numerous project reviews and was recognized earlier this year with the Woman of Distinction Award for her many contributions to the community. Her friends will remember her for being a loyal friend and always being there when needed and her family will never forget her uncompromising love and support.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynn and her husband, Brett Yagel; granddaughters, Chelsea and Kathryn of Pomona; daughter-in-law, Candis; grandsons, David and Justin of Woodbourne; sister-in-law, Mary of DeLand, Florida; many family members in England; her dear friends Marge and Mary who called her every day; and her friends at the Town of Wawayanda that treated her like family.
A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at the Cornelius, Dodd, & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be sent to the Town of Wawayanda Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 3, Slate Hill, NY 10973.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd, & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown; for directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019