Barbara M. Sager
January 25, 2020
Marlton, NJ, Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Barbara M. Sager (nee Myers) passed away at her home on January 25, 2020.
Barbara was a Military wife, homemaker and an avid Mahjong player. She enjoyed entertaining, party planning and was a gourmet cook and wine lover.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ret. Lt. Col Robert E Sager and their children, Daniel Sager (Robin), Deborah Pardi, Susan Sager Brown and Linda Scialabba (Tony), Brother, Orville Myers, grandchildren, Joe Sager (Erin), Anne Marie Sager (Mark) Carolyn Sager, Timothy Pardi (Amanda) and Samantha Brown, along with several nieces and nephews and five great grandchildren that she adored.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday January 30th at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals 212 Ark Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Followed by a celebration of her life at 2:30 pm. Interment is private.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020