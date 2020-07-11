Barbara Mae Gallagher
May 19, 2020
Wilmington, NC — Formerly of Chester, NY
Barbara Mae Gallagher (nee Cramer), 78, originally from Spring Valley, NY, and formerly residing in Chester, NY and Wilmington, NC for 50 years, passed away on May 19, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Before retiring Barbara worked for many years in elementary school food service. A devout Catholic, Barbara was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Wilmington where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Lazarus Ministry and a Greeter before Mass. Barbara was born in Suffern, NY and graduated from Spring Valley Senior High School in 1959.
She is predeceased by her parents, John Cramer and Ethel Cramer; her sisters, Geraldine Romer and Joyce Bihler and her brother, Jack. She is survived by the love of her life, Patrick Alphonsus Gallagher, who she married on February, 11, 1961 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spring Valley. Barbara was the devoted mother to Patrick Gallagher and partner, Michele Casavant of Albany, Edward Gallagher and wife, Rose of Chester, and Jeanne Beard and husband, Robin of Alexandria, VA; beloved grandmother to Amanda Alavez and husband, Omar, Chelsea Hackett and husband, John Paul, and Halie and Robin Beard; adoring great-grandmother to Quintin, Kruz, Mason, and Mateo Alavez; and loving sister to Thomas Cramer and wife, Judi. She was adored by numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was happiest when she spent summers at the beach with her grandchildren and whenever she was with her entire family.
A Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16th at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17th at St. Columba Church in Chester with a private Rite of Committal immediately following at Warwick Cemetery, in Warwick, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial visit www.flynnfh.com