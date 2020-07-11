1/1
Barbara Mae Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mae Gallagher
May 19, 2020
Wilmington, NC — Formerly of Chester, NY
Barbara Mae Gallagher (nee Cramer), 78, originally from Spring Valley, NY, and formerly residing in Chester, NY and Wilmington, NC for 50 years, passed away on May 19, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Before retiring Barbara worked for many years in elementary school food service. A devout Catholic, Barbara was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Wilmington where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Lazarus Ministry and a Greeter before Mass. Barbara was born in Suffern, NY and graduated from Spring Valley Senior High School in 1959.
She is predeceased by her parents, John Cramer and Ethel Cramer; her sisters, Geraldine Romer and Joyce Bihler and her brother, Jack. She is survived by the love of her life, Patrick Alphonsus Gallagher, who she married on February, 11, 1961 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spring Valley. Barbara was the devoted mother to Patrick Gallagher and partner, Michele Casavant of Albany, Edward Gallagher and wife, Rose of Chester, and Jeanne Beard and husband, Robin of Alexandria, VA; beloved grandmother to Amanda Alavez and husband, Omar, Chelsea Hackett and husband, John Paul, and Halie and Robin Beard; adoring great-grandmother to Quintin, Kruz, Mason, and Mateo Alavez; and loving sister to Thomas Cramer and wife, Judi. She was adored by numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was happiest when she spent summers at the beach with her grandchildren and whenever she was with her entire family.
A Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16th at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17th at St. Columba Church in Chester with a private Rite of Committal immediately following at Warwick Cemetery, in Warwick, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial visit www.flynnfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
3 Hudson Street
Chester, NY 10918
(845) 469-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved