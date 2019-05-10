|
|
Barbara Marie Lempka Bleser
May 17, 1938 - March 9, 2019
Manning, SC- Formerly of Circleville, NY
Barbara Marie Bleser, known as "Marie" by family and friends passed away at The Gardens of Sumter, SC on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was 80 years old.
Born May 17, 1938 in Goshen NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. Lempka Sr. and Katherine V. Heter Lempka.
She married W. Ross Bleser July 20, 1957. Marie worked at AVC Hearing Aid Center as a bookkeeper for 20 years. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards and board games with family and friends. She was a loving, nurturing mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her husband, W. Ross Bleser of Manning, SC; two sons, Michael Ross Bleser (Mae) of the Philippines and Robin Mark Bleser of Warwick NY; daughter, Lisa Marie Weimer (Michael) of Middletown NY; a brother, Daniel Lempka (Sabina) of Durlandville, NY; sister, Carole Slover (George) of Middletown NY; and three grandchildren: Danielle, Monica and Nicholas Weimer.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Conrad, Frank, Stanley, Clarence, Leonard and Richard Lempka; and sisters, Martha Bigert, Janet Slesinski, Lucy Schank and Eileen Ohap. She shares the same day of rest with her sister, Katherine Slesinski.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5 of 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 17th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
ln lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services, 960 Pamplico Highway, Suite K, Florence, SC 29505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 12, 2019