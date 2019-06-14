|
Barbara McIver
January 10, 1948 - June 13, 2019
Milton, NY
Barbara L. McIver, age 71 of Milton, NY, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Victor and Mary Loperfido, she was born on January 10, 1948 in Yonkers, NY.
Barbara was a loving sister and aunt. She adored her job as a Special Education Teacher for Pine Bush Schools.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Victor Loperfido of Goshen, NY; sister, Marilyn Cossifos of New Paltz, NY; niece Sheila Boyd and Richard of North Carolina, nephew, Victor Loperfido and Michelle of Middletown,NY; niece, Dawn Cosgrove and Thomas of Grahamsville, NY and her beloved great-nieces and nephews: Kelsey, Cassidy, T.J., Cheyenne, Jeremy, Carissa, Nicole, Joseph, Noah, Jason, Parimala and Isabella. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Chris Cossifos.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Clintondale Christian Church, 302 Crescent Avenue, Clintondale, New York 12515.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Barbara by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019