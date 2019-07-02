|
Barbara Moloney
01/07/1941 - 06/19/2019
Marlboro, NY
Barbara A. Moloney
Barbara left Brooklyn one morning at the age of 15 and went to Manhattan, got a job at American Express and began a lifelong friendship with Betty Moran Mate. At 22 she met and married the love of her life, Joseph. Barbara and Joe married in 1963 had their first child a year later and left Brooklyn to raise a family on eastern Long Island. After 7 years of trying for a second child Barbara decided it was time to get her GED and RN degree in a program at Suffolk Community College. No sooner did she register for classes when she discovered that she was expecting. She considered postponing, but Joe refused to let this stop her. He became a very progressive husband and father. He took measures to make sure she followed her dreams.
Barbara continued on to earn a BS in Nursing, her proudest achievement. More recently she has enjoyed being close to her grandchildren and sharing in all of their achievements.
Her favorite vacation spot was Davis Park Fire Island and she also enjoyed her time with Joseph in Lauderdale by the Sea.
Barbara passed Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is the daughter of the late John Fredrick and Mary Emma Block.
Survivors include her brother John Block, her husband Joseph Moloney, daughter Kathleen Moloney and James Toney, daughter and husband, Maureen and James Goodenough and their children Elizabeth and Olivia Goodenough.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am where she and Joseph attended mass every Sunday. .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019