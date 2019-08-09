|
Barbara Pedersen
December 13, 1936 - July 28, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Barbara M. Pedersen, 82, of New Paltz, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital of NY.
Born on December 13, 1936 in Newburgh, New York, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Muthig) Kobelt, Sr., who founded Kobelt Airport. Barbara married Paul J. Pedersen on February 13, 1960, at the New Hurley Reformed Church. They spent 56 years together before he died on June 26, 2016.
She was employed by the Mid-Hudson School Study Council for many years before her retirement.
Barbara was a devoted mother, grandmother and avid servant of the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, reading, camping, traveling and caring for the birds and her cat, "Precious Preston Pedersen".
In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was also predeceased by her son, Lance Pedersen.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon Lee James of New Paltz, Robin Decker and her boyfriend, Mike Montagnino of Monroe, NY; her sister, Linda Sue Kobelt and her brother, William Kobelt, Jr; six grandchildren, Justin Myers Jessica James, Danielle and Roger Decker, Teal and Cody Pedersen; three great-grandchildren, Brooke and Ruthie Myers, and Cody Pedersen Jr.
Barbara was a spiritual woman and involved in many ministries: Senior Sunrise, Karios Outside, Habitat for Humanity, Children's International, Foot Prints Nursery School and various World Hunger Organizations, and Walk-a-Thons. She was a member of the Wallkill Reformed Church in Wallkill, NY. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and all who knew her.
A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wallkill Reformed Church, 45 Bridge Street, Wallkill, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Barbara's name be made to Faith House, P.O. Box 62, Walden, NY 12586, www.FaithHouseNY.org
John 15:5 "I am the vine; you are the branches; If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me, you can do nothing."
