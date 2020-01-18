|
|
Barbara Ponton
May 23, 1927 - January 15, 2020
Monticello, NY
Barbara Ponton of Monticello, former checking clerk of National Union and Key Bank, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Alfred Walker and Bertie Schneider Walker, she was born May 23, 1927 in Atlantic City, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl L. Ponton on November 14, 2008.
She was a proud member of the Monticello Fire Dept. Auxiliary and the Seniors Association of Sullivan County.
She is survived by her son: William Lee Ponton and his wife, Linda of Apopka, FL; and many local friends from St. John's Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral service will start at 6 p.m. at the St. John's Episcopal Church, 15 St. John Street in Monticello with Mother Diana Scheide officiating. Cremation will follow and interment of her cremains will be held in the spring at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Monticello. www.stjohnmonticello.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020