Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barbara Reimer


1951 - 2019
Barbara Reimer Obituary
Barbara Reimer
05/17/1951 - 09/30/2019
Pine Bush, New York
Barbara A. Reimer (Mema), 68, of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on September 30, 2019 at her residence.

Barbara was born at St. Francis Hospital, in Bronx, NY to Joseph T. Martin and Dorothy M. Martin (Uckele) on May 17, 1951. Barbara enjoyed taking care of her seven grandsons. She was involved in many events and was a part of the Pine Bush Firehouse Women's Auxiliary.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Joseph T. Martin of Warwick, NY and his wife Mary Martin, her four children and their families: Dawn Kessler and her sons Zachary and Jacob; Heather Stelmaszyk, her husband Edward, and their children Kealan, Rowan, and Nevan; Paul Reimer and his husband Tony and John Reimer, his wife Stephanie, and their sons Gavin and Cameron. Barbara is also survived by her nieces and their respective families: Jennifer Martin and her children Josephine, James and Katherine; Laura Martin and her wife Lily; Emily Martin and her daughter Simone. Barbara is preceded in death by her lifelong companion, Stanley Simpson and her parents, Joseph T. Martin and Dorothy M. Martin.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY on
Friday, October 4th between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home
www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
