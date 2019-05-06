|
Barbara Rosencrans Roosa
August 13, 1930 - May 4, 2019
New Paltz, NY - Formerly of Walden, NY
Barbara Rosencrans Roosa of New Paltz, NY, formerly of Walden, a lifelong resident of the area passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Forrest and Elsie Rosencrans, she was born August 13, 1930 in Goshen.
Barbara attended Oneonta State College. For many years she worked along side her husband Walter and son Paul at Roosa Jewelers in Walden.
She was a member of the Walden United Methodist Church where she proudly served as the organist and choir director.
She and Walt enjoyed 11 winters together in Leesburg, Florida
Survivors include her husband Walter T. Roosa at home, daughter Linda R. Smith of Ogdensburg, NY, son Bruce Roosa and his wife Kathy of Walden, son Paul Roosa of Hancock, NH,six grandchildren; Kyle Roosa and wife Christina, Benjamin Smith and his wife Natalie, Andrew Smith, Luke Smith , Kevin Roosa and Kylie Roosa, three great grandchildren; Allison Smith, Claire Smith and Gray Roosa.
Along with her parents she was predeceased by her sister Catherine Mabie, Son in law Earl D. Smith and longtime friends Betty & Roy Willis.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Directors, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Walden United Methodist Church Building Fund,1206 Route 52, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019