Barbara Roser
06/01/1942 - 12/17/2019
Marlboro, NY
Barbara Roser of Marlboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. She was 77. Barbara was born in Cornwall, NY on June 1, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Franklin Roser and Josephine Maciejko.
Barbara was a Teacher for Fostertown Elementary School, Newburgh before retiring. She was the Secretary, Organist and Choir Director for St. Mary's Church, Marlboro.
Survivors include her niece Sandy Reyes and her husband Gary and her dear friend Frank Caruso.
She was predeceased by her brother Robert Roser and her nephew Robert Roser, Jr.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 3pm-6pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro with Reverend Thomas K. Dicks officiating to which family and friends are invited.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.,
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019