Barbara Seuferling Leyen Obituary
Barbara Seuferling Leyen
February 25, 1947 - July 19, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Barbara Leyen, 72, entered into rest surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, July 19, 2019. The daughter of the late Adam and Pearl (Gedalje) Seuferling, she was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Barbara was a graduate of St. John Villa Academy in Staten Island, NY. She loved crocheting, cruising with "Table 56", NASCAR and her dog Kelzee, but she especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Henry "Hank" Leyen; her children, Christopher Leyen and his wife, Kim of Perry Hall, MD, and Lynn Cashman and her husband, Bill of Washingtonville; sisters-in-law, Agatha McComb Cutler of Florida and Nellie Lindsley of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Gerry Zaffarese of Newburgh; her grandchildren: Jessica, Kyle and Kelly Cashman and Bryanna, Tristan and Aidan Leyen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Greak and Donna Zaffarese.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, Washingtonville, with burial following in St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd., Middletown, NY 10940, or online at www.petsalive.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Remember
