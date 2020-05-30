Barbara Weiss
July 9, 1937 - May 25, 2020
Mongaup Valley, NY
Barbara Weiss of Mongaup Valley, NY passed away on May 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Roy Stanton and Ruth (Crumley) Stanton, Barbara was born at the Hamilton Ave. Hospital in Monticello, NY on July 9, 1937. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Norman Weiss. She was 82 years old.
Barbara was a graduate of Monticello High School and worked for Victory Market, which later became Great American Supermarket. She retired after more than three decades of dedicated service. In their retirement, "Barb and Norm" spent many wonderful years together enjoying the outdoors and traveling across their country, whether it was for a sportsmen's convention or a fishing trip.
Barbara was an avid outdoors-woman who loved her community, both attributes that led to her active involvement and membership in the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Federation of Sportsmen's Club of Sullivan County, the Mongaup Game Preserve, and the Kauneonga Lake Ladies Auxiliary. She loved camping, fishing, and hunting of all types, but her passion was turkey hunting. She also loved to garden; she planted thousands of flowers and vegetables of all kinds as soon as weather permitted, both for herself and others. Above all, Barbara loved spending time with her family and placed the greatest value on teaching the future generations all she knew about the great outdoors.
Barbara is survived by her sisters, Marion Vassmer, and Yvonne Cunningham; nieces and nephews: Linda Vassmer, Victoria Simpson, Christopher Cunningham, Colleen Cunningham, Patrick Cunningham, Tammy Lapolt, Scott Stanton, Jason Stanton, Ron Weiss, Terri Lynch, Donna Davis, Walter Weiss, Randy Weiss, Debbie Weiss and Laurie Weiss; her sisters-in-law, Eunice Stanton and Maddie Weiss; as well as many more loving great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Lowell Stanton.
There will be no visitation at this time. However, a celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Federation of Sportsmen's Club of Sullivan County, 122 Jaketown Rd., Swan Lake, NY 12783.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home. For further information: 845-583-5445 or www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
