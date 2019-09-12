Home

Barney M. Mikulski

Barney M. Mikulski Obituary
Barney M. Mikulski
September 11, 2019
Nassau, NY - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Barney M. Mikulski, 73, of Nassau, formerly of Middletown passed away at St. Peter's hospital on September 11, 2019.
Born in Port Jervis NY, he was the son of the late Barney and Agnes Mikulski.
Barney was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in the Vietnam war, was a former Volunteer Fireman with the Ontario Hose Company #5 and had worked as a Behavioral Counselor for the NYS Dept. of Corrections for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Antoinette Mikulski and family. Barney will be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
