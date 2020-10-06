1/1
Barney Pulos
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barney Pulos
January 23, 1958 - October 2, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Barney Pulos, age 62 of Washingtonville, NY, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was born in Middletown, NY on January 23, 1958, the son of the late Peter Pulos, Sr. and Lydia Roe Pulos.
Barney worked for Shop-Rite Food Store in Middletown, NY for many years.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Pam; his two brothers, Raymond Pulos and his wife, Elizabeth of Cuddebackville, NY, Otis Pulos and his companion, Carol of Wurtsboro, NY; his two sisters, Ruth Murray and her husband, David of Pennsylvania, Marion Pulos of Cuddebackville; his son, Barney, Jr. of Bloomingburg, NY; several nieces and nephews.
Barney was pre-deceased by his brothers, Harry, Richard and Peter Pulos, Jr.; his sisters, Etta, Marjie, Gladys and Ida; and his nephew, Jimmy Smith.
Graveside services will take place Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
The Pulos family would like to extend a special thank you to Barney's two special nieces, Samantha and Ericka Pulos.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
Hillside Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved