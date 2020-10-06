Barney Pulos
January 23, 1958 - October 2, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Barney Pulos, age 62 of Washingtonville, NY, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was born in Middletown, NY on January 23, 1958, the son of the late Peter Pulos, Sr. and Lydia Roe Pulos.
Barney worked for Shop-Rite Food Store in Middletown, NY for many years.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Pam; his two brothers, Raymond Pulos and his wife, Elizabeth of Cuddebackville, NY, Otis Pulos and his companion, Carol of Wurtsboro, NY; his two sisters, Ruth Murray and her husband, David of Pennsylvania, Marion Pulos of Cuddebackville; his son, Barney, Jr. of Bloomingburg, NY; several nieces and nephews.
Barney was pre-deceased by his brothers, Harry, Richard and Peter Pulos, Jr.; his sisters, Etta, Marjie, Gladys and Ida; and his nephew, Jimmy Smith.
Graveside services will take place Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
The Pulos family would like to extend a special thank you to Barney's two special nieces, Samantha and Ericka Pulos.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com