Barney VanDyke
December 21, 1947 - August 27, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Barney VanDyke of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Valhalla. He was 71.
The son of Charles and Grace VanderGoot VanDyke, he was born December 21, 1947 in Holland.
Barney was a retired Town of Montgomery water and sewer operator.
Survivors include his seven children: Dona VanDyke, Rene VanDyke-Vella (Joe), Barney VanDyke Jr., Bradley VanDyke, (Jennifer), Rebecca VanDyke-Minor, Jacquelyne McKeon (Stephen), Joseph VanDyke (Krista); grandchildren: Nicole, Vincent, Fred, Ali, Cora, Christopher, Gabriella; great-grandchildren, Avery, Ryan; brothers, Hans VanDyke and Luke VanDyke (Eline); sisters, Tina McKinney and Elizabeth Campbell; nieces and nephews; best friend, Michelle Burbank and her family.
The family asks that you wear casual and comfortable clothing for the memorial visitation, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 31 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Again, please dress casually and comfortably, just like Barney would be.
As Barney would have wanted, in lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
