|
|
Barry A. McCabe
January 12, 1947 - November 16, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mr. Barry A. McCabe of Middletown, NY died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was 72. He was born January 12, 1947 in Teaneck, NJ, the son of the late John J. McCabe and the late Alfreda Jensen McCabe.
Barry married Susanne Hawkins Markiewicz on June 28, 1997.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968 in Battery D, 6th Battalion, 52nd Artillery in Weithime, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1968 with a rank of Buck Sarg.
Prior to serving in the Army, Barry worked as an Apprentice Electrician and a Lineman for NY Tel. On return, he became a Policeman in Suffern, NY. Later, after moving to Westbrookville, he worked at Polack's Frutal Works (Hercules) for 22 years as a Chemical Mixer.
In his younger years he was an avid motorcyclist and outdoorsman. He loved his home, yard, garden, pets, and family.
Barry's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County and their nurses Brandy, Jamie and Jessica for their kindness and caring.
Surviving are: his loving wife of 22 years, Susanne McCabe at home; brother: Ronald McCabe and his wife, Debby ofHarrisburg, PA; sister-in-law: Althea McCabe Bourke of Nanuet, NY; sister and brother-in-law: Edwina and John Wulff of Sparrowbush, NY; step-daughter, Debra Coville of Tallahassee, FL; step-sons: Edward Markiewicz and his partner, Karen Parker of Tallahassee, FL, James Woods and his wife, Kathy of Houston, TX, and Bill Wood of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Kelsy, Kyle and Alex Coville and Nathaniel and Benjamin Markiewicz, all of Tallahassee, FL; niece: Dawn LaFasciano and her husband, Nick of Nyack, NY; special nephew: Bill McCabe and his wife, Amy of New City, NY; his best friend: Roxie – his 8 year old Rottweiler; also many more nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, John A. McCabe; brother-in-law, John J. Bourke; and his past companion, Florence Wood.
There will be a celebration of Barry's life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Port Jervis Elk's Lodge #645, 35 US Route 6, Port Jervis, NY 12771 from 1 to 3 p.m. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Barry's name to: Humane Society Of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, N.Y. 12771 or to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019