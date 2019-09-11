|
Barry B. White
January 19, 1944 - September 6, 2019
Otisville, New York
Barry B. White 75, passed away on September 6, 2019 after a long battle with illness.
Barry was born January 19, 1944 in Pelham, NY to his parents, Chester and Frances White.
He went on to join the United States Navy at the young age of eighteen and experienced seeing the world.
Later he moved to Otisville NY, married and had two children, Derrick and Ryan White.
He worked as a salesman and worked hard climbing the ladder, eventually attaining the position of Vice-President of Sandler and Worth Carpeting. Barry later retired from Raymour and Flanigan Furniture Co. after ten years of hard work.
Barry was one of a kind who would do anything for anyone. He loved a good conversation and an Ice cold PBR. He was one of the most loved persons in town.
He is survived by his best friend, Linda White; two sons, Derrick White and Ryan White; sister, Mary Susan Terrazas and her husband, Ernie; niece, Lorna Lifgren and her husband, David. Deceased but not forgotten, is his sister, Janet Boyle White.
A memorial service will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home.845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.martinezmorsefuneralhome.com
