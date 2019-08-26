|
Barry S. Klusky
January 14, 1957 - August 24, 2019
Goshen, NY
Barry S. Klusky, devoted husband, wonderful father, loving brother, and loyal friend, passed away in his home on August 24, 2019. Barry was born on January 14th, 1957 in Bronx, NY to parents, Ellen and Milton Klusky. In 1990, Barry graduated from SUNY Orange. For 34 years, Barry worked at Weill Cornell Medical Center, in several roles, but ending as an Identity and Access Analyst. Not only will he be remembered as a hard worker, but more importantly, as a wonderful team member, and person who brought smiles and jokes to everyone in the office.
Barry first met his wife, Pam in high school and went on to enjoy 39 years of marriage. Together, they raised two exceptional young people. Both his son Jason, and daughter Sara, have taken two of his best attributes into their adulthood-kindness and humor. Barry was always happy to lend a helping hand to friend and stranger alike. His small kindnesses made a large impact on so many lives. Barry had a smile for all, and an ever-present sense of humor. In hard times and joyful times, and all times in between, he was always able to find the funny. Barry lived his life with humility and grace, some things we would all do well to emulate. He will be remembered as the menschiest or mensches.
A ceremony will be held on August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Park Cemetery & Sanctuary in Paramus, NJ. The family will also be sitting Shiva, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 and Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m., at their home in Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barry's name to either the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research (https://www.lustgarten.org/donate) or CaringBridge (https://www.caringbridge.org).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019