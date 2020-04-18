|
|
Barry Terbush
October 16, 1949 - April 16, 2020
Liberty, NY
Barry Terbush, age 70 of Liberty, passed away on April 16, 2020.
Barry was born in Monticello, NY on October 16, 1949 to Donald and Frances Sheeley Terbush. He graduated from Tri-Valley School in 1967, attended Dutchess County Community College, and served in the Army National Guard for two years. He worked for the Department of Corrections for 12 years, and then worked for Tri-Valley Central School District as a custodian in the Maintenance Department until his retirement. Barry had numerous interests; he was an excellent athlete in high school and then shared his love for sports as a softball umpire for many years. He especially enjoyed watching television sports.
Barry is survived by his siblings: Deborah Ackerley (Rubin), Timothy Terbush (Deb), Marylou Vernooy (John), Kenneth Terbush (Christy), and Craig Terbush (Deb); his nephews, Todd and Troy Ackerley and Johnny Vernooy; his nieces, Tonya Martin, Amanda Monahan, Brianna Mungeer, Andrea Black, Brianna Torrens, Nicole Ortlieb, and Heather Frey; seven great-nephews, two great nieces, and several cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and grandparents.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home. For further information, call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020