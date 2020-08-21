Bartholomew Charles "Charlie" Lissner
June 21, 1934 - August 20, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Bartholomew Charles "Charlie" Lissner, age 86 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away August 20, 2020 at Bon Secours Hospital, Port Jervis.
He was born on June 21, 1934 in Long Island City, Queens, NY, the son of Charles and Mary Robinson Lissner. In October 1962, Charlie married Ida R. Cordisco Lissner, who predeceased him.
Charlie proudly served our country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He retired as a supervising custodian for the Port Jervis School System after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 471 and a member of the Port Jervis Rod & Gun Club. In later years Charlie was a Leader of Boy Scouts Troop #173 in Port Jervis.
He is survived by his son, Michael Lissner and his wife, Krista of Sparrowbush; his daughter, Jane Lissner of Biddeford, ME; his sister, Mary Lissner of Grahamsville, NY; his beloved grandchildren, Christopher and Megan Lissner; as well as several nieces and nephews who were an important part of his life.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, August 23 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Due to COVID Restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. There may be a wait time. A Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m., Monday, August 24 at St. Mary's RC Church, Port Jervis; Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow with military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to the Boy Scouts of America,1325 West Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75015-2079.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com