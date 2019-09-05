Home

Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
10 West Stevens Ave.
Hawthorne, NY
View Map
Bartolomeo Ippolito


1942 - 2019
Bartolomeo Ippolito Obituary
Bartolomeo Ippolito
March 29, 1942 - September 4, 2019
Middletown, NY
Bartolomeo Ippolito of Middletown, a retired foreman for Stella Doro Bakery in Bronx, NY, passed away at his home on September 4, 2019. He was 77.
The son of the late Mariano and Rosina Saso Ippolito, he was born on March 29, 1942 in Sciara, Sicily, Italy.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ippolito; his son, Nicholas Ippolito; and his sister-in-law, Denise Castiglione. He is also survived by his three brothers in Italy and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Mario Ippolito.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday September 6th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
