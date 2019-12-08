|
Beatrice Anne Sass
December 15, 1934 - December 7, 2019
Pine Bush , New York
Beatrice Anne Sass, 84 of Pine Bush, NY, passed away Saturday, December 7 surrounded by family at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Beatrice was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 15, 1934, a daughter of the late Beatrice (Biegner) and Daniel Gavin.
She is survived by her son, Douglas and his wife, Beverly; her daughter, Kathleen Perez of Pine Bush; grandchildren: Samantha, Kathlynn and Matthew Perez, all of Pine Bush; also Christopher and Caroline Sass of Tupper Lake, NY.
She was the widow of Louis Sass.
Beatrice will be privately cremated at Cedar Hill Crematory.
All services were entrusted to DeWitt-Martinez Funeral and Cremation Services, Pine Bush. Messages of condolences may be left at www. DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019