Beatrice Baty Eriksen
August 7, 1932 - May 3, 2020
North Bennington, VT
Beatrice Baty Eriksen of North Bennington, Vermont, died peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beatrice was born August 7, 1932, to Ray Don Baty and Beatrice Ellithrope Baty, in Middletown, NY. She was married July 18, 1951, to her beloved husband, Howard A. Eriksen, Sr., who predeceased her in 1996.
Bea was a graduate of the Montgomery High School class of 1950. She will always be remembered for her heart of gold, love and limitless kindness for her neighbors, family, and friends. Bea's deep faith, and love for God was an inspiration for all. She cherished her church family of Leptondale Bible Church.
Beatrice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. By far, the greatest love in her life was her family.
Bea is survived by her two sons, Howard A. Eriksen, Jr. and his wife, Mary (Wallkill, NY) Edward A. Eriksen and his wife, Priscilla (Shaftsbury, VT); her five grandchildren, Phillip Eriksen (Renee) of Auckland, New Zealand, Neal Eriksen (Aleta) of Pine Bush, NY, Rachael Eriksen Brown (Joel) of Haddonfield, NJ, Rebecca Eriksen Bonnett (Seth) of Shaftsbury, VT, and Lucas Eriksen (Kelli) of South Deerfield, MA; her eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Ray Don and Beatrice; her brothers, Ray Don Baty, Allen Lee (Abe) Baty; sisters, Dorothy Sickel, Lois Wolf, and Jeanette Baxter. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Gorss.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of Watson House in North Bennington, Vermont for their compassionate care.
Services will be privately held at a later date.
Donations can be made in Beatirice's name to Leptondale Bible Church, 1771 Rte. 300, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.