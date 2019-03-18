|
|
Beatrice Brother
December 22, 1926 - March 17, 2019
Fort Lauderdale, FL & Monticello, NY
Beatrice Brother, a long-time resident of Monticello passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the Fort Lauderdale, FL after a long and prosperous life. The daughter of the late Nathan and Dora Horowitz and the beloved sister of Sidney, Joseph and Bennie, Beatrice was born on December 22, 1926. She was 92 years old. Beatty was born in Monticello and lived there until she was 90. She then relocated to the State of Florida.
Beatty was a lifetime member of Hadassah as well as the Landfield Avenue Synagogue. In the mid 1950's she was an active Brownie Scout Leader and loved playing mahjongg.
Beatty became a legal secretary after graduating from Monticello High School in 1944; and continuing until she was 80 years old. Her only regret was not going to college, as her three brothers. She was very family oriented and loved family gatherings with all of her nephews, nieces and cousins. She became a great-grandmother to four boys. She adored all of them!
Beatty will be dearly missed by all family and friends who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters; Roberta and her husband, Larry Feldman and their two children, Sari and Charlie; and Susan and her husband, Dan Hilsenrath, and their three children; Jamie, David and Jake, as well as four young boys; Tyler, Matthew, Max and Joshua.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12 noon at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701 with the Rabbi Ben Zion Chanowitz officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Landfield Avenue Synagogue Cemetery, Old Thompsonville Road, Monticello.
Memorial contributions in Beatty's name may be made to the Landfield Avenue Synagogue, 18 Landfield Avenue, Monticello, NY 12701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019