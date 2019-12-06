|
|
Beatrice E. Curry
October 31, 1931 - December 5, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Beatrice E. Curry of Napanoch passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 88.
She was the daughter of the late Carl and Julia (Yerkes) Layton, born on October 31, 1931 in Ellenville, NY.
Beatrice was a homemaker who ensured her family was always well taken care of. In her free time she enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and could often be found shopping with her Floridian friends. She was also an avid reader. Beatrice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Donna Kortright of Napanoch; her grandchildren, Lisa Rappleyea and her husband, Christopher of Maine and Todd Kortright and his wife, Kristine of Wawarsing, NY; her step-granddaughter, Patty Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Dylon Rappleyea and Nicole Kortright; as well as many close friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Curry Sr.; son, Robert Curry, Jr. and son-in-law, Terry Kortright.
Per Beatrice's request, there will be no services held.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019