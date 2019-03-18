Benedetta "Betty" Valenzano McElroy

March 20, 1923 - March 11, 2019

Town of Newburgh, NY

Benedetta "Betty" Valenzano McElroy, a homemaker and lifelong area resident entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh. She was 95. The daughter of the late Rocco and Isabella (De Mestrio) Valenzano, Betty was born in Newburgh, NY on March 20, 1923. She was married to her beloved Dovert "Mac" McElroy who predeceased her in 2000. Betty was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God in Newburgh.

Betty was a loving Mother who raised her children in the Christian Faith, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, she liked to sew and was very social. Described by family and friends as sweet, she loved and cherished her grand and great grand-children and nieces and nephews.

She considered her many friends her extended family at the Senior Horizons Complex. She was very thankful for the excellent care she received at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital and the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence.

She will be sadly missed.

Betty's survivors include her sons, Bruce (Camile) McElroy of Balmville, NY and Rocco (Valery) McElroy of Spring Hill, FL; son-in-law, Eugene Cavanaugh and sisters-in-law, Katerine Valenzano and Roxanne Valenzano; grandchildren, Nicole (Thomas) Flagler, Eugene (Melinda) Cavanaugh, Jason McElroy and Christian (Heather) Cavanaugh; great-grandchildren, Noah Flagler, Johnny Cavanaugh and Justin Cavanaugh; nieces and nephews, Isabella Scaglioni, Rocco (Michelle) Valenzano and Nicolette Scaglioni

In addition to her parents, Rocco and Isabella, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Dovert "Mac" McElroy, a daughter, Ila "Dolly" Cavanaugh, a grandson, Bruce McElroy Jr., Newburgh; sisters, Gloria McCurry, New Paltz, and Ermenia Cabeto, New Paltz, brothers, Ralph Valenzano, New Windsor, and Nicholas Valenzano, Town of Newburgh, NY.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at Crossroads Assembly of God, 7 D'Alfonso Road, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to: Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to: Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.