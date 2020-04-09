|
Benjamin Butensky
April 16, 1931 - April 9, 2020
Middletown, New York
Benjamin Butensky of Middletown passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020.
Benjamin was born April 16, 1931 in the Bronx, New York. In 1951. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was a proud Veteran of the Korean War and was rarely seen without his Air Force Veteran cap. It was here that he met and married the love of his life, Janet Anita Childers, who cherished him through 50 years of marriage. Benjamin was predeceased by his wife.
Benjamin is survived by his five children: Carol Panetta of Middletown, Myra Butensky and her husband, Steve Langer of Hillsdale, NJ, Barry Butensky and Ilisa Eskenazi of Shelton, Connecticut; Mark Butensky and his wife, Dana of Smithtown, NY and Brenda Butensky of Middletown, NY; six grandchildren also survive him.
Private graveside services will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery on Sunday, April 12, in Paramus, NJ.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020