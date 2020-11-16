1/1
Benjamin John Lamont Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin John Lamont
Powell
April 4, 1979 - November 11, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Benjamin John Lamont Powell, 41, of Newburgh, NY, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
He was the beloved son of Jessie Mae McKoy and Minister Benjamin Wilson Powell born on April 4, 1979. Lamont was baptized at First Baptist at Hamilton Park in 1993. He was loving and kind hearted and always made his family smile.
Lamont leaves to cherish his fond memories; his beloved mother, Jessie Mae McKoy of Manhattan, NY (Roosevelt McKoy) and beloved father, Minister Benjamin Wilson Powell (Lilline A. Powell) of Grand Prairie, TX; companion, Carmella DiCaprio of Newburgh, NY; four daughters, Jessiah Powell, Laniya Powell, Karlie Powell and Kaiya Powell (mother Valerie Cooper); Messiah Minsey of Kingsland, GA, step-son, Cobe Fryrer; sister, Reeshemay Jackson, Melvin; brother-in-law, Alander Melvin; sister, Ebony McKoy; four uncles, Alfred Bevier (aunt Tonja), Benny Bevier, Louie Bevier and Richard Paterson. A host of nieces and nephews whom he loved, Reginald, Xavier, Alera, Alayah. Lamont was predeceased by his grandmother, Margerite Bevier, grandfather, Louis Bevier, grandmother, Essie Powell, grandfather John Powell; uncles, Charlie Bevier, Paul Bevier, Henry Bevier and aunts, Josie Bevier, Shirley Simpson.
Mr. Powell will have a Walk-Through 9-11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis Sr. will officiate. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Lloyd Cemetery, Town of Lloyd, NY. Professional Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved