Benjamin John Lamont

Powell

April 4, 1979 - November 11, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Benjamin John Lamont Powell, 41, of Newburgh, NY, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

He was the beloved son of Jessie Mae McKoy and Minister Benjamin Wilson Powell born on April 4, 1979. Lamont was baptized at First Baptist at Hamilton Park in 1993. He was loving and kind hearted and always made his family smile.

Lamont leaves to cherish his fond memories; his beloved mother, Jessie Mae McKoy of Manhattan, NY (Roosevelt McKoy) and beloved father, Minister Benjamin Wilson Powell (Lilline A. Powell) of Grand Prairie, TX; companion, Carmella DiCaprio of Newburgh, NY; four daughters, Jessiah Powell, Laniya Powell, Karlie Powell and Kaiya Powell (mother Valerie Cooper); Messiah Minsey of Kingsland, GA, step-son, Cobe Fryrer; sister, Reeshemay Jackson, Melvin; brother-in-law, Alander Melvin; sister, Ebony McKoy; four uncles, Alfred Bevier (aunt Tonja), Benny Bevier, Louie Bevier and Richard Paterson. A host of nieces and nephews whom he loved, Reginald, Xavier, Alera, Alayah. Lamont was predeceased by his grandmother, Margerite Bevier, grandfather, Louis Bevier, grandmother, Essie Powell, grandfather John Powell; uncles, Charlie Bevier, Paul Bevier, Henry Bevier and aunts, Josie Bevier, Shirley Simpson.

Mr. Powell will have a Walk-Through 9-11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis Sr. will officiate. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Lloyd Cemetery, Town of Lloyd, NY. Professional Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store